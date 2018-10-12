India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Cyclonic storm 'Titli' weakens, claims 7 lives in Andhra Pradesh, one in Odisha

By
    New Delhi, Oct 12: The Cyclonic storm Titli' is all set to lose some more strength and become a deep depression. In fact, the storm would see rapid weakening as we expect it to become a depression by Friday afternoon.

    Cyclonic storm Titli weakens, claims 7 lives in Andhra Pradesh, one in Odisha

    As Cyclone Titli made landfall near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border Thursday morning, at least seven people were killed in Andhra's Srikakulam district and one in Odisha.

    As many as 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed along with the Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) at several places across the state.

    More than 3,000 people have been evacuated in Andhra Pradesh, leaving 1,000 houses damaged. Odisha government evacuated over three lakh people to safe places and they were housed in 1,112 shelters.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 12:05 [IST]
