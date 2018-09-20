Cyclonic storm to hit parts of Odisha and Andhra tonight, IMD issues warning

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that a Cyclonic storm may hit parts of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts tonight.

The depression, which was initially over west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, moved westward and has intensified, IMD had earlier said in a bulletin.

"A cyclonic storm is expected to cross Gopalpur at midnight. Ganjam, Puri and Khurda districts will be affected. Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput and Gajapati will receive heavy rainfall. We have asked district administrators to stay alert," BP Sethi, the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, told news agency ANI.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall tonight.

While heavy rainfall has been lashing several parts of Odisha since Wednesday, rain and thundershower may intensify after cyclone makes landfall.

As per the mid-day weather bulletin released today, squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting up to 65 kmph is very likely along Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts during next six hours which could gradually increase to 80 kmph from the next 12 hours.

Officials have recommended total suspension of fishing operations for the next 24 hours, highlighting that the state of the sea will be very rough over central and North Bay of Bengal and along Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts.