Cyclonic storm 'Gaja' likely to intensify in 24 hours, says IMD

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11: The India Meteorology Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Cyclonic storm 'Gaja' is likely to intensify further into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' in next 24 hours.

IMD said,''Cyclonic storm 'Gaja' likely to intensify further into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' in 24 hrs. It's likely to move west-northwestwards during next 36 hrs and west-southwestwards towards north TN-south AP during subsequent 48 hrs. Moving west-southwestwards it's likely to weaken.''

''The deep depression over Southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a Cyclonic storm 'Gaja' and lay centred over East central and adjoining West central & Southeast Bay of Bengal,'' the IMD further said.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

Earlier on October 11, cyclonic storm 'Titli' made landfall on the eastern Indian state of Odisha.