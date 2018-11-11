  • search

Cyclonic storm 'Gaja' likely to intensify in 24 hours, says IMD

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bhubaneswar, Nov 11: The India Meteorology Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Cyclonic storm 'Gaja' is likely to intensify further into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' in next 24 hours.

    IMD said,''Cyclonic storm 'Gaja' likely to intensify further into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' in 24 hrs. It's likely to move west-northwestwards during next 36 hrs and west-southwestwards towards north TN-south AP during subsequent 48 hrs. Moving west-southwestwards it's likely to weaken.''

    Cyclonic storm Gaja likely to intensify in 24 hours, says IMD
    Representational Image

    ''The deep depression over Southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a Cyclonic storm 'Gaja' and lay centred over East central and adjoining West central & Southeast Bay of Bengal,'' the IMD further said.

    Also Read | NASA's Aqua satellite captures images of cyclone Luban, Titli

    All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

    Earlier on October 11, cyclonic storm 'Titli' made landfall on the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

    Read more about:

    indian meteorological department cyclone

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 13:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue