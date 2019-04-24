  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclonic storm along with heavy rains in the offing over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry by April 29

    By
    |

    Chennai Apr 24: The IMD weather forecast said that a thunderstorm accompanied with hail, gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph and lightning is expected at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh.

    Cyclonic storm along with heavy rains in the offing over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry by April 29
    Representational Image

    It has also predicted the same for areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, the gangetic West Bengal belt, Odisha and south interior Karnataka. Isolated places in Chhattisgarh could also expect the same. While a thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning is expected at isolated places over West Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

    Weather forecast: Chennai to witness pre-Monsoon rains for another 24 hours

    According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka by Thursday, which is expected to move northwest towards Tamil Nadu coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm by April 29.

    A Meteorological Department official said that the low-pressure situation is very likely to intensify into a depression by April 27, move towards Tamil Nadu coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm by April 29, as reported by news agency ANI.

    The weather department official in Chennai said, "Due to this cyclonic activity, moderate to heavy rain likely to occur over coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry 29th April onwards."

    On the other hand, Skymet Weather agency stated that the depression which is expected over the Bay of Bengal may not move towards the Tamil Nadu coast and may not affect areas like Chennai.

    According to IMD's weather forecast, light to moderate rain is likely to hit isolated places in Tamil Nadu till April 27.

    lok-sabha-home

    More WEATHER FORECAST News

    Read more about:

    weather forecast heavy rains tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue