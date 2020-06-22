Cyclonic circulation in Odisha, ‘very likely’ to move northwestwards in next 3 days: IMD

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 22: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a cyclonic circulation is currently seen over north interior Odisha and neighbourhood with a height between 0.9 kilometres and 7.6 kilometres above mean sea level tilting southwards.

According to the met department, the cyclonic circulation is very likely to move northwestwards during next 3 days. If this cyclonic circulation intensifies into a depression, it will lead to a formation of a cyclonic storm.

This comes just days after cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra earlier this month. Cyclone Nisarga made landfall between Murud and Revdanda in Maharashtra's Raigad district on June 3.

The last severe cyclonic storm to hit close to Mumbai was in 1961. Cyclone Nisarga was severe with a wind speed of only 100 to 110 kmph.