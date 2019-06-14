  • search
    Cyclone Vayu to hinder movement of South West Monsoon, says IMD

    Mumbai, June 14: More bad news is in store in terms of rainfall for the Mumbaikars, as ndia Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Cyclone Vayu to have an impact on the movement on the South West Monsoon and may take another seven days to reach Mumbai.

    The delay would worsen the current situation in these regions, already facing acute water shortage.

    Cyclone Vayu to hinder movement of South West Monsoon, says IMD

    The normal date of monsoon arrival in these areas was June 7. The cyclonic storm started developing from Tuesday morning.

    Thursday evening report of the IMD confirmed that the outer line of monsoon had reached across Kannur in Karnataka and Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

    "A couple of days back, we were solely dependent on Vayu getting weakened as it had pulled all the required winds and slowed down the southwest monsoon's progress in the country," the official said, requesting anonymity.

    Cyclone Vayu: 3 lakh people evacuated, 70 trains cancelled, flight operations suspended

    "Today, we noticed indication of a low-pressure area getting developed in the Bay of Bengal, which always helps in the advancement of southwest monsoon towards northern part," he told PTI.

    "Generally, by this date southwest monsoon is supposed to arrive in Maharashtra, but it is still far away. Earlier observations had indicated that Vayu would take a couple of more days to weaken which will make way for monsoon to move northwards," the official said.

    Cyclone Vayu had slowed down monsoon's progress, the IMD had said earlier.

    Earlier on Thursday, sparing Gujarat after changing course, cyclone Vayu began moving away from Gujarat coast towards Oman.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
