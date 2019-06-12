  • search
    Cyclone Vayu: PM Modi prays for safety, urges people to stay alert

    By PTI
    New Delhi, June 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the centre is "closely monitoring the situation" in Gujarat where Cyclone Vayu, which is nearing the Gujarat coast.

    Taking to twitter Modi wrote, "Praying for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu. The Government and local agencies are providing real-team information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    In another tweet he wrote "constantly in touch with the state governments" to review the situation."NDRF and other agencies are working round the clock to provide all possible assistance."

    Cyclone Vayu: Cyclonic storm to hit Gujarat tomorrow, evacuation begins; schools shut

    Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi appealed to all party workers to be prepared to help out in areas that get affected by cyclone "Vayu", which is nearing the Gujarat coast.

    Cyclonic storm "Vayu" has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD had said on June 11.

    "Cyclone Vayu is nearing the Gujarat coast. I appeal to all Congress workers to be prepared to help out in all the areas that come in the cyclone's way. I pray for the security and well-being of all the people in the areas that will be affected by the cyclone," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

    The IMD has issued a warning for Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat which would receive widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy showers in isolated areas on June 13.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
