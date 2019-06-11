Cyclone Vayu: MHA issues advisory, asks states to ensure ‘no human life is lost'

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jun 11: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued detailed advisories to Gujarat and Union Territory Diu, and asked to them to take all necessary precautions to ensure that no human life is lost.

Home Minister Amit Shah today reviewed the preparations for cyclone Vayu which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat, and directed officials to ensure all possible steps for the safety of people, officials said, as per a PTI report.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned 39 NDRF teams, comprising about 45 rescuers each, in Gujarat and Diu and they are equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment. As many as 34 teams of Army are also on stand-by.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued detailed advisories to Gujarat and Union Territory Diu requesting them to take all precautionary measures with a view to ensure that no human life is lost, damage to vital infrastructure is minimised and there is early recovery of all essential services post-cyclone landfall, a home ministry official said.

Gujarat and Diu authorities have planned to evacuate about three lakh people from identified vulnerable areas starting Wednesday morning. The evacuated people will be shifted to around 700 cyclone and relief shelters. After the review, the Home minister directed the senior officials to take every possible measure for the safety of people.

Shah also told them to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water and their immediate restoration in the event of any damage to them, the official said. The ministry is in continuous touch with the state governments and Union territories like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Daman and Diu, which may be affected due to the cyclone.

The Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and Air Force units have been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance, the official said. Shah also gave instruction for round the clock functioning of control rooms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that cyclone 'Vayu' is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during early morning of June 13, another official said.

[Cyclone Vayu: 10 Chinese ships seek shelter in Ratnagiri]

It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat with storm surge with a height of about 1.0- 1.5 m above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall. The IMD has been issuing regular bulletins since April 9 to all the states concerned.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary, Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and senior officers of the IMD and the MHA. Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) which reviewed preparedness relating to cyclone Vayu. Chief Secretary of Gujarat and advisor to administrator Daman and Diu apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures put in place for dealing with cyclonic storm. Gujarat Chief Secretary informed that approximately 2.8 lakh people from the vulnerable areas along the coast would be evacuated from Wednesday.

Arrangements have been made to warn people of the impending cyclone through announcements in media and bulk SMS. Reviewing the preparedness of the state and central agencies, the Cabinet Secretary directed that people from vulnerable areas be moved to safer places, and essential food, drinking water and medicines be stocked. All possible measures are to be taken to avoid any human casualty and adequate preparations should be made to restore any damage that may be caused to infrastructure.

Chief Secretaries and other officers of Gujarat and Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli participated in the NCMC meeting through video conference. Senior officers from the ministries of home, shipping, railways, power, telecommunications, defence, fisheries, IMD, NDMA and NDRF attended the meeting.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs