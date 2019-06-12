Cyclone Vayu LIVE: Sea conditions set to be very rough to high

Gandhinagar, June 13: With Cyclone Vayu set to make landfall on Thursday, an alert has been sounded in 10 districts of Gujarat. Operations at all ports and airports located near the Gujarat coastline have been halted temporarily as a precautionary measure against cyclone 'Vayu'. Fishermen who were in sea have been called back.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on full alert and the army, the coast guard, Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies too have been roped in. The MHA has already issued an advisory asking states to ensure that no human life is lost.

[The 'VAYU' bulletin: What to expect, storm surge warning and action suggested]

Vayu, which intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" will bring with it heavy rain and strong winds. Low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts are likely to be flooded at the time of landfall, the Met office said. Schools and colleges in the coastal districts are closed today and tomorrow.

Gale wind speed of the order of 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph very likely over north Arabian Sea & Gujarat coast in morning hours and decrease gradually thereafter. It is very likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over north Maharashtra Coasts & northern parts of eastcentral Arabian Sea. The fishermen are advised not to venture into Eastcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Maharashtra Coast on 12th; north Arabian sea and along & off Gujarat coast on 12th & 13th. Storm surge of height of about 1.5-2.0 m above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi, Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall. Damage Expected and Action suggested for Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat: (i) Total destruction of thatched houses/extensive damage to Kutcha houses. Some damage to pucca houses. Potential threat from flying objects. (ii) Bending/uprooting of power and communication poles. (iii) Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes. Minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems. (iv) Widespread damage to standing crops, plantation, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down bushy trees like mango. The sea condition is likely to be very rough to high along and off the Maharashtra Coast and northern parts of the east central Arabian Sea until June 13, the IMD says. #WATCH Gujarat: Visuals from Chowpatty beach in Porbandar as the sea turns violent. #CycloneVayu is very likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva as a very severe cyclonic storm, today. pic.twitter.com/NnCornrMqe — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019 The sea condition is phenomenal over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast during next 12 hours and over north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast during 13-15 June, the IMD also says. Vayu very likely to move nearly north-northwestwards along Saurashtra coast affecting Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu,Junagarh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka&Kutch dist of Gujarat with wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph likely from afternoon,13 June, reports ANI. Latest IMD bulletin on June 12 evening: The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘VAYU’ (pronounced as VAA’YU) over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved further north-northwestwards with a speed of about 13 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 2030 hrs IST of 12th June, 2019 near latitude 19.5°N and longitude 69.8°E over Eastcentral & adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea, about 320 km nearly west of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 160 km southsouthwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 240 km nearly south of Porbandar (Gujarat).It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph around afternoon of 13th June 2019. According to Skymet Weather, Cyclone Vayu is moving at a fast pace of around 15 kmph. With this, clouding have already reached Saurashtra region of Gujarat. Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu is expected to hit Gujarat coast by wee hours of June 13. It would then give heavy to extremely heavy rains over the coastal districts of Gujarat such as Veraval, Porbandar, Junagarh, Dwarka, Amreli and Rajkot. Along with this, sea conditions too will be rough to very rough over the Gujarat coast. The wind speed will be around 140-150 kmph gusting to 170 kmph at the time of landfall near Porbandar, as per skymetweather.com. "47 troops of NDRF have reached Gujarat, 5-6 more teams will reach by morning. Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard have taken their positions. State Disaster Mgmt is at work. Police patrolling will be done throughout the night so that no one is left in the lower regions," says CM Rupani. "More than 2.75 Lakh people evacuated. All sea-related activities have been stopped. All departments are on alert. Senior Ministers and Senior Secretaries have been sent to control rooms of dist admn, they are monitoring situation. Planning had been done in advance," says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani held a meeting with senior officials of the state, officers from the Army & NDRF and District Magistrates, in Gandhinagar, today. #CycloneVayu is very likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar&Mahuva as a very severe cyclonic storm tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/FJBeC4bgaT — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019 CM Vijay Rupani held a meeting: