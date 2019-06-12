Cyclone Vayu Live: Storm to cross coast between Dwarka, Veraval tomorrow afternoon

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Gandhinagar, June 12: With Cyclone Vayu set to make landfall on Thursday, an alert has been sounded in 10 districts of Gujarat. Operations at all ports and airports located near the Gujarat coastline have been halted temporarily as a precautionary measure against cyclone 'Vayu' Fishermen who were in sea have been called back.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on full alert and the army, the coast guard, Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies too have been roped in. The MHA has already issued an advisory asking states to ensure that no human life is lost.

[The 'VAYU' bulletin: What to expect, storm surge warning and action suggested]

Vayu, which intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" will bring with it heavy rain and strong winds. Low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts are likely to be flooded at the time of landfall, the Met office said. Schools and colleges in the coastal districts are closed today and tomorrow.

Cyclone Vayu: Here are all the live updates

The cyclone is now situated around 280 km south of and is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with wind speeds of 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph around afternoon of Thursday, a release by the Meteorological Centre said. The Rajkot Railway division has issued opened helpline numbers for assistance in view of Cyclone Vayu. Jamnagar :0288- 2755169 Dwarka :02892-234044 Okha:02892-262026 Rajkot Control: 0281- 2410009 and 0281-2410187 In addition to the earlier 15 trains, 25 more mainline trains have been cancelled, while in addition to the earlier 16 trains, 12 other mainline trains will be short terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure in the Vayu Cyclone prone areas, said Western Railways, as per reports. Three special evacuation trains are scheduled to run in Rajkot Division, Bhavnagar division and Veraval today to evacuate passengers of coastal areas affected by Vayu Cyclone, reports quoted Western Railways. Amreli: NDRF team alerts citizens near Jafrabad Port as #CycloneVayu is expected to make landfall tomorrow. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/sGebHyQYdt — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019 Cyclone Vayu "As Cyclone Vayu is expected to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Diu, I pray for the safety of the people. MHA is in continuous touch with State Governments/UT and Central Agencies. NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "As Cyclone Vayu is expected to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Diu, I pray for the safety of the people. MHA is in continuous touch with State Governments/UT and Central Agencies. NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The railways has cancelled 15 trains and it will short terminate 16 others due to Cyclone Vayu, Western Railways said. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appealed party workers to be prepared to help out in areas that get affected by cyclone "Vayu", which is nearing the Gujarat coast. Cyclonic storm "Vayu" has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD had said on Tuesday. "Cyclone Vayu is nearing the Gujarat coast. I appeal to all Congress workers to be prepared to help out in all the areas that come in the cyclone's way. I pray for the security and well-being of all the people in the areas that will be affected by the cyclone," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Mumbai and some neighbouring coastal areas of Maharashtra witnessed a windy Wednesday morning as cyclone 'Vayu' turned into a "very severe cyclonic storm", the weather department said. Vayu, which intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" will bring with it heavy rain and strong winds. Low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts are likely to be flooded at the time of landfall, the Met office said. Schools and colleges in the coastal districts are closed today and tomorrow. "Cyclone Vayu has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm. It would cause gusty winds to blow at a speed of 145 kmph to 170 kmph by Thursday morning," the IMD said. “More than 500 villages in coastal region have been evacuated, 2.15 lakh people have been shifted to shelters. From midnight police will be patrolling the vulnerable areas,” says Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Gujarat Revenue Department. A total 47 NDRF teams have been deployed at various locations in Gujarat. Two BSF platoons have been deployed in Kutch district.