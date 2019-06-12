Cyclone Vayu Live: Western Railways cancels 15 trains, 16 other short terminated

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Gandhinagar, June 12: With Cyclone Vayu set to make landfall on Thursday, an alert has been sounded in 10 districts of Gujarat. Operations at all ports and airports located near the Gujarat coastline have been halted temporarily as a precautionary measure against cyclone 'Vayu' Fishermen who were in sea have been called back.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on full alert and the army, the coast guard, Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies too have been roped in. The MHA has already issued an advisory asking states to ensure that no human life is lost.

[The 'VAYU' bulletin: What to expect, storm surge warning and action suggested]

Vayu, which intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" will bring with it heavy rain and strong winds. Low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts are likely to be flooded at the time of landfall, the Met office said. Schools and colleges in the coastal districts are closed today and tomorrow.

Cyclone Vayu: Here are all the live updates

The railways has cancelled 15 trains and it will short terminate 16 others due to Cyclone Vayu, Western Railways said. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appealed party workers to be prepared to help out in areas that get affected by cyclone "Vayu", which is nearing the Gujarat coast. Cyclonic storm "Vayu" has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD had said on Tuesday. "Cyclone Vayu is nearing the Gujarat coast. I appeal to all Congress workers to be prepared to help out in all the areas that come in the cyclone's way. I pray for the security and well-being of all the people in the areas that will be affected by the cyclone," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Mumbai and some neighbouring coastal areas of Maharashtra witnessed a windy Wednesday morning as cyclone 'Vayu' turned into a "very severe cyclonic storm", the weather department said. Vayu, which intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" will bring with it heavy rain and strong winds. Low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts are likely to be flooded at the time of landfall, the Met office said. Schools and colleges in the coastal districts are closed today and tomorrow. "Cyclone Vayu has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm. It would cause gusty winds to blow at a speed of 145 kmph to 170 kmph by Thursday morning," the IMD said. “More than 500 villages in coastal region have been evacuated, 2.15 lakh people have been shifted to shelters. From midnight police will be patrolling the vulnerable areas,” says Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Gujarat Revenue Department. A total 47 NDRF teams have been deployed at various locations in Gujarat. Two BSF platoons have been deployed in Kutch district.