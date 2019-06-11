  • search
    Cyclone 'Vayu' intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, landfall likely on June 13

    By PTI
    New Delhi, June 11: Cyclone 'Vayu' intensified into a severe cyclonic storm Tuesday and is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on June 13 morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    "It is very likely to move nearly northward and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 110-120 kilometres per hour gusting to 135 kilometres per hour during early morning of June 13," it said.

    In its forecast for June 13, the IMD said, "Gale wind speed of the order of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph very likely over north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast in morning hours and decrease gradually thereafter. It is very likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over north Maharashtra coasts and northern parts of east central Arabian Sea."

    [Cyclone Vayu: MHA issues advisory, asks states to ensure 'no human life is lost']

    The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 kilometres per hour on June 13 and 14 in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. The Gujarat government is on high alert. It deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch Tuesday morning. It has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next few days, while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.

    "Storm surge of height of about 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall," the weather office said in the bulletin.

    Last month, 'very severe cyclonic storm' 'Fani' had battered Odisha and killed over 60 people.

    PTI

