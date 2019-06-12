Cyclone Vayu: Gujarat on high alert; schools, colleges closed

Ahmedabad, June 12: Gujarat has been put on alert with likely Cyclone Vayu closing in on the Arabian Sea coast bringing heavy rains and winds sweeping across parts of the state at speed ranging from 75 km per hour to a maximum of 135 km.

Vayu, which intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" will bring with it heavy rain and strong winds. Low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts are likely to be flooded at the time of landfall, the Met office said. Schools and colleges in the coastal districts are closed today and tomorrow.

An Indian Air Force aircraft with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel landed in Jamnagar this morning for rescue and relief work. The army, the coast guard, Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies too have been roped in.

Gujarat and Diu authorities are planning to evacuate about three lakh people from vulnerable areas from this morning. The people will be shifted to around 700 cyclone and relief shelters.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off the Gujarat coast till June 15, as well as near the Maharashtra coast today and tomorrow.