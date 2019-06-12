  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Vayu: Gujarat on high alert; schools, colleges closed

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, June 12: Gujarat has been put on alert with likely Cyclone Vayu closing in on the Arabian Sea coast bringing heavy rains and winds sweeping across parts of the state at speed ranging from 75 km per hour to a maximum of 135 km.

    Cyclone Vayu: Gujarat on high alert; schools, colleges closed
    Representational Image

    Vayu, which intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" will bring with it heavy rain and strong winds. Low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts are likely to be flooded at the time of landfall, the Met office said. Schools and colleges in the coastal districts are closed today and tomorrow.

    Cyclone Vayu: MHA issues advisory, asks states to ensure 'no human life is lost'

    An Indian Air Force aircraft with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel landed in Jamnagar this morning for rescue and relief work. The army, the coast guard, Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies too have been roped in.

    Gujarat and Diu authorities are planning to evacuate about three lakh people from vulnerable areas from this morning. The people will be shifted to around 700 cyclone and relief shelters.

    Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off the Gujarat coast till June 15, as well as near the Maharashtra coast today and tomorrow.

    More HEAVY RAINS News

    Read more about:

    heavy rains cyclone

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 10:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue