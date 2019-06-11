  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Vayu: 10 Chinese ships seek shelter in Ratnagiri

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 11: With the western coast set to witness torrid winds and heavy rainfall in the next 3-4 days due to cyclone Vayu, Chinese ships in the Arabian Sea have sought shelter in Indian ports.

    MeT officials have said that the cyclone is expected to be closest to the Saurashtra Coast by June 12 and between June 12 and June 14, the western-most parts of Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat could witness torrid winds and heavy rainfall.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "10 Chinese vessels seek shelter at the Ratnagiri port (in Maharashtra) to avoid being hit by the fury of Cyclone Vayu. On humanitarian grounds, Indian Coast Guard allows them to stay there under security cordon," Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Inspector General, KR Suresh told ANI.

    Anticipating the impact of Cyclone Vayu, schools and colleges have declared a holiday on June 13, the day the cyclone will hit Gujarat.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 kilometres on June 13 and 14 in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. Orange alerted cyclonic storm is expected to bring widespread rain all along India's western coast, as per IMD.

    More CYCLONE News

    Read more about:

    cyclone china

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue