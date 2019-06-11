Cyclone Vayu: 10 Chinese ships seek shelter in Ratnagiri

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 11: With the western coast set to witness torrid winds and heavy rainfall in the next 3-4 days due to cyclone Vayu, Chinese ships in the Arabian Sea have sought shelter in Indian ports.

MeT officials have said that the cyclone is expected to be closest to the Saurashtra Coast by June 12 and between June 12 and June 14, the western-most parts of Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat could witness torrid winds and heavy rainfall.

"10 Chinese vessels seek shelter at the Ratnagiri port (in Maharashtra) to avoid being hit by the fury of Cyclone Vayu. On humanitarian grounds, Indian Coast Guard allows them to stay there under security cordon," Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Inspector General, KR Suresh told ANI.

Anticipating the impact of Cyclone Vayu, schools and colleges have declared a holiday on June 13, the day the cyclone will hit Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 kilometres on June 13 and 14 in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. Orange alerted cyclonic storm is expected to bring widespread rain all along India's western coast, as per IMD.