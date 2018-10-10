India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Cyclone Titli: Schools, colleges to remain closed on Oct 11 & 12


    Bhubaneswar, Oct 10: All schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres will remain closed on 11th & 12th October in Odisha as Cyclone Titli will make landfall in the coastal state on Thursday.

    Aditya Prasad Padhi, Chief Secretary, Odisha. Courtesy: ANI news
    Aditya Prasad Padhi, Chief Secretary, Odisha, said, " Titli Cyclone has been upgraded to 'very severe cyclonic storm'. Land fall is expected at 5.30 am tomorrow in south Odisha. Collectors of 5 districts directed to start evacuation of people living in low lying areas. Adequate relief provisions have been made."

    Also Read | 'Titli' turns into very severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall tomorrow

    Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a high-level meeting over preparedness in the wake of Cyclone 'Titli'.

    Latest satellite imagery predicted that the wind speed of the storm during the landfall will be around 140 to 150 km per hour and gusting up to 165 km per pour in south coastal Odisha. Similarly, in north coastal Odisha, wind speed will be around 70 to 80 km per hour and gusting up to 90 km per hour. The stormy winds will continue to lash from today midnight till tomorrow afternoon

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 17:42 [IST]
