Cyclone Titli: RRB exam 2018 cancelled in parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination 2018 has been cancelled in parts of Odisha in the wake on cyclone Titli which is expected to make landfall tomorrow (October 10). As per reports, the exam, scheduled to be held on October 11 and 12, has been cancelled in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Khurda and Berhamapur.

Revised dates and place would be sent to candidates on their registered mobile numbers and email, said Chairman, RRB, Bhubaneshwar, as per an ANI report.

All schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres will remain closed on 11th and 12th October in Odisha as Cyclone Titli will make landfall in the coastal state on Thursday.

Aditya Prasad Padhi, Chief Secretary, Odisha, said, " Titli Cyclone has been upgraded to 'very severe cyclonic storm'. Land fall is expected at 5.30 am tomorrow in south Odisha. Collectors of 5 districts directed to start evacuation of people living in low lying areas. Adequate relief provisions have been made."

Latest satellite imagery predicted that the wind speed of the storm during the landfall will be around 140 to 150 km per hour and gusting up to 165 km per pour in south coastal Odisha. Similarly, in north coastal Odisha, wind speed will be around 70 to 80 km per hour and gusting up to 90 km per hour. The stormy winds will continue to lash from today midnight till tomorrow afternoon.