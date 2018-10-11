Cyclone Titli: NDMA issues list of precautions

New Delhi, Oct 11: Centre of the eye of cyclone 'Titli' lies over the land on Thursday. It crossed north Andhra Pradesh South Odisha coast near 18.80 N and 84.5 0E (near Palasa, Srikakulam district) to the southwest of Gopalpur.

As a very severe cyclonic storm with an estimated maximum sustained surface wind speed of 140-150 KMPH was gusting to 165 KMPH between 0430 and 0530 hours today. Gopalpur in Odisha reported 126 KMPH surface wind speed.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik has been reviewing the preparedness to deal with the onslaught of high-speed winds and rain.

Also Read: US: As 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael pummels Florida, storm moves over Georgia

Meanwhile, the NDMA has issued a list of precautions for the safety of people during the cyclone Titli.

Also Read: Cyclone 'Titli': Wind speeds intensify in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

The cyclonic storm is being monitored by the coastal Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam, Gopalpur and Paradip. The latest observations indicate that 'Titli', over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 19 kmph during the past six hours.