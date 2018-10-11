India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Cyclone Titli: NDMA issues list of precautions

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 11: Centre of the eye of cyclone 'Titli' lies over the land on Thursday. It crossed north Andhra Pradesh South Odisha coast near 18.80 N and 84.5 0E (near Palasa, Srikakulam district) to the southwest of Gopalpur.

    Very severe cyclonic storm Titli makes landfall. Courtesy: @Indiametdept
    Very severe cyclonic storm 'Titli' makes landfall. Courtesy: @Indiametdept

    As a very severe cyclonic storm with an estimated maximum sustained surface wind speed of 140-150 KMPH was gusting to 165 KMPH between 0430 and 0530 hours today. Gopalpur in Odisha reported 126 KMPH surface wind speed.

    Chief minister Naveen Patnaik has been reviewing the preparedness to deal with the onslaught of high-speed winds and rain.

    Also Read: US: As 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael pummels Florida, storm moves over Georgia

    Meanwhile, the NDMA has issued a list of precautions for the safety of people during the cyclone Titli.

    Also Read: Cyclone 'Titli': Wind speeds intensify in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

    The cyclonic storm is being monitored by the coastal Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam, Gopalpur and Paradip. The latest observations indicate that 'Titli', over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 19 kmph during the past six hours.

    Read more about:

    cyclone cyclone titli odisha andhra pradesh

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue