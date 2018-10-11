India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Cyclone Titli: Heavy rain lash Odisha, over 3 lakh evacuated

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 11: Very severe cyclonic storm Titli, the strongest cyclone formed on Bay of Bengal this year hit the Odisha coast at Gopalpur with a wind speed of 126 Kmph around 6:15 am today.

    3 lakh people evacuated and are in shelters

    3 lakh people evacuated and are in shelters

    Cyclone Titli is moving at a speed of 140-150 km per hour. Odisha's Gopalpur reported 102 km per hour and Andhra Pradesh's Kalingapatnam reported 56 km per hour surface wind speed, news agency ANI reported. The administration has evacuated more than three lakh people to safer locations as Cyclone Titli advances. The place is deserted and very few people are on the streets. The skies are completely overcast with clouds.

    Railways cancelled/diverted

    Railways cancelled/diverted

    The South Western Railways cancelled/diverted/short terminated a number of trains due to cyclone Titli. Following is a release listing the trains.

    Heavy rainfall is expected, says IMD

    Heavy rainfall is expected, says IMD

    As the cyclone Titli has upgraded to very severe cyclone, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall while maintaining that the cyclone will reach Gopalpur between 5:30-11:30 am on Thursday. Umashankar Das, Scientist, IMD said, "Titli cyclone is 120 km away from Gopalpur. It is moving at a speed of 11 km per hour and will reach Gopalpur between 5:30-11:30 am today. Heavy rainfall is expected. Our port warning is highest at 10. Maximum speed will be 150 km per hour."

    ndrababu Naidu takes stock of the situation in Andhra Pradesh

    ndrababu Naidu takes stock of the situation in Andhra Pradesh

    As Cyclone Titli is expected to impact large parts of northern Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is monitoring the situation at the Real-time Governance Monitoring Centre in Amaravati. He is being briefed about the situation.

    Contact information of disaster management authorities:

    Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA)
    Phone: 0674-2395398, 2395531
    Fax: 0674-2391871

    National Disaster Management Authority control room:
    Phone: 011-26701728, 730
    Fax: 011-26701729
    Disaster Helpline: 011-1078

    Read more about:

    cyclone odisha andhra pradesh storm

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 8:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue