Cyclone Titli leaves 12 dead, causes widespread damage in Odisha

Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted

The MeT department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal till Saturday, ahead of Durga Puja festivities. It said the cyclone has weakened into a deep depression and is moving northeast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha, deep sea areas of North and Central Bay of Bengal till Saturday.

Tourists at Digha and other adjacent sea-side resorts have been advised not to get into any sea-bound activities till Saturday as squall with speed of 45 to 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph will prevail along and off the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha.

Status in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh has suffered most loss of life in the storm as the death toll went up to eight yesterday in the state, according to PTI.

Six villages of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh are most affected due to heavy rainfall, of which two villages, Miliapattu and Srinivaspuram are most affected and remaining Gopalapuram, Punch Padu, Mukundapuram & M Gangaipadu are moderately affected, Andhra Pradesh Emergency Control Room stated yesterday.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's government has mobilised a special team comprising 1000 officials carrying out restoration of facilities like power supply, roadways, water supply, sanitation and medicines in cyclone-hit areas. Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the regions affected by the cyclone yesterday and paid a visit to the most affected areas.

More than 3,000 people have been evacuated in Andhra Pradesh as per yesterday's reports, leaving 1,000 houses damaged. Officials have reported a heavy loss of cattle and crops mostly from Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

According to a preliminary report by the SDMA, coconut plantations, banana and mango trees were affected the most in the storm. More than 2,000 electric poles in Andhra Pradesh were uprooted by squally winds.

Status in Odisha

Cyclone Titli weakened into a deep depression and entered West Bengal yesterday, triggering incessant rainfall, it claimed four lives- three in Odisha and one in Bengal. The NDRF and ODRAF are deployed and so far 1,27,262 people have been rescued and sheltered in 963 relief camps. In Odisha, Ganjam district has been categorised as the worst-affected by the storm claiming three lives in the district.

Around 60 lakh people have been affected in calamity, especially in Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts where a flood situation remained grim as the water levels in major rivers crossed the danger marks.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik instructed collecters of Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada district via video conference to raise the intensity of rescue and relief operations.

The low-lying areas n Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and the pilgrim town of Puri remained waterlogged due to continuous rain and the swelling of Mahendratanaya river led to submergence of vast stretches of land in Gajapati district, cutting off road communication between Andhra Pradesh and Paralakhemundi in the district, PTI quoted sources.