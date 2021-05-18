Cyclone Tauktae: Nearly 29 persons aboard three vessels rescued in Mumbai

YouTube
    Mumbai, May 18: As many as 29 persons aboard three vessels which went adrift due to cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian sea were rescued jointly by the Mumbai Police, CISF and Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders near Angre jetty here on Tuesday, officials said.

    All the three vessels- two of them fishing boats- went adrift in the sea after their anchors broke in the cyclone they said. MV Saraswati and MV Kajal with 22 people on board went adrift near Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL), an official said.

    MV Saraswati is a shipping survey boat of the Central government, he said. Both the boats- each with 11 people on board- were brought safely to the shore by officials of the police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the MDL, he said.

    Around 3.30 pm on Tuesday, seven members aboard another vessel MV Preetisagar were rescued in time, the official said, adding the boat was about to sink as its anchor was broken.

    Officials of the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) were present at the shore in Sewree in Mumbai during the rescue operation and nothing suspicious was reported, the official added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 22:18 [IST]
