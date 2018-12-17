Cyclone Phethai updates: Heavy rains lash Andhra as storm set to make landfall

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Amaravati, Dec 17: Cyclone Phethai is expected to make a landfall around Kakinada on Monday afternoon. Dubbed as Phethai, the cyclone is set to hit Andhra Pradesh coast with a wind speed of up to 70-90 kmph.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been put on high alert along with the Coast Guard. Sixteen teams of Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response and Fire Services are on standby at Rajamahendravaram.

The IMD has called for a total suspension of fishing operations along and off Andhra Pradesh coast on Sunday and Monday, advising fisherman to not venture into deep sea along and off Andra, north Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts till 17th December.

Uprooted trees and electricity poles were seen in some places. Electricity supply to Kakinada town and several other parts of East Godavari district was snapped. Heavy rains accompanied by squally winds lashed East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh since Sunday night as cyclone Phethai is set to make landfall around afternoon on Monday in the state. In Andhra Pradesh: 22 passenger trains have been cancelled, one train rescheduled and one train partially cancelled in view of the rainfall due to Cyclone Phethai. The cyclone is expected to make a landfall this afternoon.

Rainfall at most places will be heavy, very heavy at few places and extremely heavy at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam district of Pondicherry on Monday. After cyclones Daye and Titli this year, the threat of Phethai looms large over Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the Collectors of coastal districts to take all precaution to prevent loss of lives. According to Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, 'Phethai' will intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the next few hours and weaken slightly before making a landfall on Monday afternoon.

The Cyclone Warning Centre has warned storm surge of up to one metre could inundate the low lying areas of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam district of Puducherry at the time of landfall.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.