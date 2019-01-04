  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Cyclone Pabuk to hit Andaman and Nicobar islands; 7 districts in Odisha on alert

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 4: Cyclone Pabuk will arrive at the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall at several places, according to the India Meteorological Department.

    Weather department officials have warned fishermen not to venture into the Andaman sea from January 4-7 and into the adjoining southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal from January 6-7.

    Cyclone Pabuk to hit Andaman and Nicobar islands; 7 districts in Odisha on alert

    Fishermen and others in the deep sea have also been advised to return to the coast by tonight.

    Meanwhile, the Odisha government has put seven districts on alert in view of cyclonic activities in the South China Sea. In this regard, the Revenue and Disaster management department of the Odisha government issued an advisory on Thursday.

    "A cyclonic storm Pabuk lay centered at 0830 hours IST of 03rd January 2019 over South China Sea near latitude 6.0°N and longitude 105.0° E, about 1500 km east-southeast of Port Blair. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Andaman sea around the forenoon of 05th January 2019. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andaman islands around evening/ night of 06th January. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and then recurve northeastwards towards Myanmar coast and weaken further during 7th -8th January, 2019," the advisory read.

    The storm is over the South China Sea at present and will head towards Myanmar after crossing the Andaman and Nicobar islands, the Met department added.

    Meanwhile, tourists and local people in Thailand have left the islands off the country's south-east coast to get out of the way of the approaching storm, BBC reported.

    Read more about:

    cyclone cyclone pabuk andaman and nicobar islands odisha rains weather

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 10:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue