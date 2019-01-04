Cyclone Pabuk to hit Andaman and Nicobar islands; 7 districts in Odisha on alert

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 4: Cyclone Pabuk will arrive at the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall at several places, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Weather department officials have warned fishermen not to venture into the Andaman sea from January 4-7 and into the adjoining southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal from January 6-7.

Fishermen and others in the deep sea have also been advised to return to the coast by tonight.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has put seven districts on alert in view of cyclonic activities in the South China Sea. In this regard, the Revenue and Disaster management department of the Odisha government issued an advisory on Thursday.

"A cyclonic storm Pabuk lay centered at 0830 hours IST of 03rd January 2019 over South China Sea near latitude 6.0°N and longitude 105.0° E, about 1500 km east-southeast of Port Blair. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Andaman sea around the forenoon of 05th January 2019. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andaman islands around evening/ night of 06th January. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and then recurve northeastwards towards Myanmar coast and weaken further during 7th -8th January, 2019," the advisory read.

The storm is over the South China Sea at present and will head towards Myanmar after crossing the Andaman and Nicobar islands, the Met department added.

Meanwhile, tourists and local people in Thailand have left the islands off the country's south-east coast to get out of the way of the approaching storm, BBC reported.