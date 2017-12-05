Cyclone Ockhi: High tide expected 3 hours from now in Mumbai

High tide is expected in Mumbai at 12:39 PM, which is in 3 hr 18 min 52s from now on Tuesday . Low tide is expected at 6:49 PM, which is in 9 hr 19 min 33 s from now.

In the last 24 hours, until 8.30 am on Tuesday, Santa Cruz observatory has recorded 22 mm of rains and Colaba Observatory 23 mm, reported Skymetweather.

Also, Alibag recorded 21 mm, Thane 14 mm, Dahanu 13 mm, Matheran 14 mm, Pune 3 mm, Mahabaleshwar 4 mm and Satara 4 mm rains.

Indian Meteorological Department has forecast that Cyclone Ockhi was about 480 km SSW of Surat at 0530 IST. The cyclone to cross south Gujarat coast by tonight.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 5, 2017, 9:55 [IST]
