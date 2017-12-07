Cyclone Ockhi: Dramatic visuals of Coastguard rescuing 13 fishermen in Mangaluru

Cyclone Ockhi : Indian Coast Guard ship ' Amartya' rescues 13 fishermen, Watch | Oneindia News

13 fishermen stranded at sea due to Cyclone Ockhi were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday. The daring and dramatic rescue was carried out by Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Amartya which had been on rescue missions for the last six days.

13 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Kerala were rescued from their capsized fishing boat, Barracuda 14 nautical miles off Malpe coast. The rescue operation headed by Commandant Aniket Singh was successful in saving the lives of 13 men who had been stranded for four days without food and water.

"ICGS Amartya has rescued 35 people since December 1 when we started operations for cyclone Ockhi," said SS Dasila, DIG, Commandant, Coast Guard Karnataka. (For video story use his soundbite)

The fishing boat with 13 men onboard set sail from Kochi on November 7. The ship, hit by cyclone Ockhi, was on the verge of sinking when information was sent out to the Coast Guard by the deputy director of fisheries in Malappuram. Within two hours, Amartya reached the sinking boat and de-flooded 3 tonnes of water in the engine room. Food, water, first aid were given to the fishermen who had been stranded while the fishing boat was towed away.

OneIndia News