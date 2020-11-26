Cyclone Nivar weakens into cyclonic storm

Chennai Couple, who survived Tsunami, facing cyclone Nivar in the same relief center

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Nov 26: The severe cyclonic storm Nivar weakened into a cyclonic storm over coastal Tamil Nadu and it is set to further weaken into a deep depression, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

"Severe cyclonic storm Nivar weakened into a cyclonic storm over north coastal Tamil Nadu. The cyclonic storm Nivar would continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a deep depression during next 06 hours and into a depression by subsequent 06 hours," the IMD said on its twitter handle.

Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the wee hours of today even as heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu and the union territory leading to inundation and uprooting of trees.

Nivar also weakened into a severe cyclonic storm after it crossed coast near Puducherry.