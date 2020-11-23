Cyclone Nivar to make heavy landfall in Karaikal, Puducherry on November 25

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 23: Cyclone Nivar is likely to make landfall in Karaikal, Puducherry on November 25. Cyclone Nivar is expected to bring in heavy to extremely heavy rains in Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh districts on November 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, as Cyclone Nivar is moving in a westerly direction towards north Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast, the coastal areas of the southern state is expected to receive heavy rain between November 23-26.

According to reports, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal on into southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, along with and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coast between November 22-25.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during next the 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around November 25.

Will release impact-based cyclone warnings for districts this season: IMD