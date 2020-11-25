Cyclone Nivar to hit TN with winds at 145 Kmph; Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi appeals people to stay safe

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Chennai, Puducherry, Nov 25: Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram late in the evening of November 25 with a wind speed of 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 kmph, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

Tamil Nadu has declared a public holiday on Wednesday while Puducherry has imposed Section 144 for three days.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said today that the central control room operating from State Disaster Management Control Room would provide help to the public. "People from low lying areas evacuated. They will be provided with food, water, hand sanitisers and face masks. The fishermen advised not to venture into the sea," he said.

Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi asked people today to move to safer places ahead of the Cyclone Nivar, set to hit the state and Tamil Nadu later today.

Cyclone danger signal number 10 hoisted in Puducherry and Cuddalore.

In Chennai, so far, 312 people have been shifted to relief centres. There are 77 centres that are ready to occupy.

