YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Nivar
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Nivar to hit TN with winds at 145 Kmph; Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi appeals people to stay safe

    By
    |

    Chennai, Puducherry, Nov 25: Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram late in the evening of November 25 with a wind speed of 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 kmph, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

    Cyclone Nivar to hit TN with winds at 145 Kmph; Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi appeals people to stay safe
    Image Courtesy @ANI

    Tamil Nadu has declared a public holiday on Wednesday while Puducherry has imposed Section 144 for three days.

    Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said today that the central control room operating from State Disaster Management Control Room would provide help to the public. "People from low lying areas evacuated. They will be provided with food, water, hand sanitisers and face masks. The fishermen advised not to venture into the sea," he said.

    Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi asked people today to move to safer places ahead of the Cyclone Nivar, set to hit the state and Tamil Nadu later today.

    Cyclone danger signal number 10 hoisted in Puducherry and Cuddalore.

    In Chennai, so far, 312 people have been shifted to relief centres. There are 77 centres that are ready to occupy.

    Chennai, Puducherry, Nov 25: Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram late in the evening of November 25 with a wind speed of 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 kmph, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

    Tamil Nadu has declared a public holiday on Wednesday while Puducherry has imposed Section 144 for three days.

    Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said today that the central control room operating from State Disaster Management Control Room would provide help to the public. "People from low lying areas evacuated. They will be provided with food, water, hand sanitisers and face masks. The fishermen advised not to venture into the sea," he said.

    Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi asked people today to move to safer places ahead of the Cyclone Nivar, set to hit the state and Tamil Nadu later today.

    In Chennai, so far, 312 people have been shifted to relief centres. There are 77 centres that are ready to occupy.

    More CYCLONE News

    Read more about:

    cyclone

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X