Cyclone Nivar: Prohibitory orders clamped in Pondy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Puducherry, Nov 24: The Puducherry district administration on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in this region to prevent movement of people in public places, in the wake of cyclone warning issued by the Indian Meteorological department.

District Collector Purva Garg said the order prevents collection of people or movement of people in public places.

All shops and business establishments were directed to be closed from 9 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Thursday.

She said in a release that the IMD had warned of possible impact of cyclone 'Nivar' along the coastline of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Puducherry is expected to be 'severely impacted' by the cyclone and there was a grave danger to life, health and safety of the public because of the cyclone predicted.

This order would not be applicable to staff engaged in law and order duty and also the essential services such as milk supply, fuel stations and pharmacies, she added.