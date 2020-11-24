YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Puducherry Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Nivar: Prohibitory orders clamped in Pondy

    By
    |

    Puducherry, Nov 24: The Puducherry district administration on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in this region to prevent movement of people in public places, in the wake of cyclone warning issued by the Indian Meteorological department.

    District Collector Purva Garg said the order prevents collection of people or movement of people in public places.

    Cyclone Nivar: Prohibitory orders clamped in Pondy
    Representational Image

    All shops and business establishments were directed to be closed from 9 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Thursday.

    How Tamil Nadu is bracing for Cyclone Nivar

    She said in a release that the IMD had warned of possible impact of cyclone 'Nivar' along the coastline of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

    Puducherry is expected to be 'severely impacted' by the cyclone and there was a grave danger to life, health and safety of the public because of the cyclone predicted.

    This order would not be applicable to staff engaged in law and order duty and also the essential services such as milk supply, fuel stations and pharmacies, she added.

    More PUDUCHERRY News

    Read more about:

    cyclone puducherry

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X