Cyclone Nivar LIVE: Red Alert in Tamil Nadu; Sec 144 in Puducherry for Next 3 Days

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 24: Cyclone Nivar is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many places across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First “At present the cyclonic storm is practically stationary and is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and pass Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry in the evening of November 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph,” Balachandran said. Director-General of Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai, S Balachandran, briefed on the situation prevailing due to Cyclone Nivar. The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Frontline departments in Andhra Pradesh have been are getting into a high alert mode as widespread rains are forecast in many districts in coastal and Rayalaseema regions of the state in the next three days under the influence of cyclonic storm Nivar. A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is turning into a cyclone and may cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra tomorrow (November 25), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is turning into a cyclone and may cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra tomorrow (November 25), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Frontline departments in Andhra Pradesh have been are getting into a high alert mode as widespread rains are forecast in many districts in coastal and Rayalaseema regions of the state in the next three days under the influence of cyclonic storm Nivar. The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Director-General of Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai, S Balachandran, briefed on the situation prevailing due to Cyclone Nivar. “At present the cyclonic storm is practically stationary and is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and pass Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry in the evening of November 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph,” Balachandran said.