Cyclone Nivar LIVE: Red Alert in Tamil Nadu; Sec 144 in Puducherry for Next 3 Days
New Delhi, Nov 24: Cyclone Nivar is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many places across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.
Stay tuned for live updates:
#WATCH: Visuals from Gandhi Beach in Puducherry as strong winds hit the region, sea turns rough. #NivarCyclone is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts between Karaikal & Mamallapuram on the evening of 25th November, as per IMD. pic.twitter.com/hFXEBlpOXA— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020