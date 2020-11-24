Cyclone Nivar LIVE: Red Alert in Tamil Nadu; Sec 144 in Puducherry for Next 3 Days

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 24: Cyclone Nivar is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many places across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First The Kalpakkam complex about 70 km from here houses various nuclear facilities of IGCAR, NPCIL, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the fast breeder reactor company Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (Bhavini). Madras Atomic Power Station in Kalpakkam, around 70km away from Chennai, is bracing itself to face cyclone Nivar. In a statement, MAPS said it activated cyclone protection machinery at the plant. Due to very rough sea, fishing operations have been totally suspended. Coastal hutment dwellers are being moved to safer places and people in affected areas have ben advised to remain indoors. The Met official said that extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Cuddalore, Ariyalur Kadalur, Kallakurchi, Puducherry, Tiruvannamalai. “At present the cyclonic storm is practically stationary and is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and pass Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry in the evening of November 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph,” Balachandran said. Director-General of Regional Meteorological Centre of Chennai, S Balachandran, briefed on the situation prevailing due to Cyclone Nivar. The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 