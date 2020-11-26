Cyclone Nivar: IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts in Bengaluru

Pandemic a 'bend' in the path, not the end: PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020

Bengaluru, Nov 26: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara districts of Karnataka on November 26 for the cyclone Nivar which made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday.

"These districts are very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on November 26 and 27."

South Interior Karnataka is very to experience isolated rainfall on 28 and 29 Nov and light to moderate scattered rainfall on November 26 and 28, IMD said.

Coastal Karnataka to experience light to moderate scattered rainfall on 27 November.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru is already witnessing cloudy weather and light showers. IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city.

The cylone would continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a deep depression during next 06 hours and into a depression by subsequent 06 hours, the body added.

As 'very severe' cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued an alert of severe thunderstorm with heavy rain in Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichy and Villupuram.