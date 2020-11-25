YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Nivar
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Nivar gradually intensifying, could cause damage to homes, uproot trees: IMD

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 25: The cyclone is gradually intensifying and it could cause structural damage, uprooting of trees, damage to thatched, tin houses and damage to banana and paddy crops.

    Cyclone Nivar gradually intensifying, could cause damage to homes, uproot trees: IMD
    Representational Image

    "There'll be strong winds and heavy rain. The most impact will be in Puducherry and Karaikal, "said Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG of IMD.

    Mohapatra also said the cyclone Nivar is gradually intensifying.

    Cyclone Nivar: Check helpline numbers in case of emergency and power cuts in Chennai

    The cyclone is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 kmph.

    amil Nadu has declared a public holiday on Wednesday while Puducherry has imposed Section 144 for three days. Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby.

    NDRF chief SN Pradhan said they are prepared for a "high level of intensity and the worst form" of the cyclonic storm as it surges from the Bay of Bengal towards the southern coastline.

      BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi alleges, 'Lalu Yadav trying to poach MLAs'|Oneindia News

      Also, Tamil Nadu likely to witness scattered heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Myladuthirai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurchi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai Dist of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, states the Met Dept, Chennai.

      More CYCLONE News

      Read more about:

      cyclone

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X