Cyclone Nivar: Cyclonic storm to weaken further; IMD warns of heavy rains

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 26: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall across most parts of south interior and coastal Karnataka for the next two days and a dip in temperatures because of the formation of Nivar cyclone.

The IMD on Thursday morning announced that the severe cyclonic storm Nivar expected to move Northwest wards & weaken into cyclonic storm in districts of South-interior Karnataka. Fishermen advised not to go to sea in South-coastal Andhra Pradesh & North-coastal Tamil Nadu. Chennai to have moderate rainfall till tomorrow.

''Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with light to moderate spells of rain likely in Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Kolar, Chikballapura, Ramnagar districts in the next three hours,'' the IMD said.

Cyclone Nivar: Severe cyclonic storm makes landfall 40 km east southeast of Puducherry

IMD-Chennai sounded Red Alert from extremely heavy rainfall in seven districts and orange alert in the districts located in northern Tamil Nadu.

Farmer protest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says 'wrong to stop farmers' | Oneindia News

Incessant rain has lashed the Tamil Nadu capital. Chennai/Meenambakkam has received 120 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Tuesday till 5.30 am today, as per details shared by IMD. Flights have been cancelled, bus services will be affected. South Western Railway has fully or partially cancelled a few trains.