YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Nivar
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Nivar: Check helpline numbers in case of emergency and power cuts in Chennai

    By
    |

    Chennai, Nov 25: Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 kmph, according to the IMD.

      Nivar: TN & Puducherry bracing for the cyclone, lashed by heavy rains and strong winds|Oneindia News

      Cyclone Nivar: Check helpline numbers in case of emergency and power cuts in Chennai
      Representational Image

      Kancheepuram district administration is evacuating 125 families in Vazhuthalamedu village near Chembarambakkam as water would be released from Chembarambakkam reservoir shortly.

      The Greater Chennai Corporation has set up a control room in every zone and one at Ripon Buildings, its headquarters.

      Check here:

      For corporation

      044 25384530

      044 25384540

      Kodambakkam zone: 9445190210

      Valasaravakkam zone: 9445190211

      Alandur Zone - 9445190212

      Adyar zone - 9445190213

      Tamil Nadu Electricity Board

      Chennai South I - 9445850434

      Chennai South II - 9499050188

      Chengalpet - 9444099437

      Kancheepuram - 9445858740

      Chennai North - 9445850929

      Chennai Central - 9445449217

      Chennai West - 9445850500

      Apart from this, 1913 toll free number can be called in case of any emergency.

      More CHENNAI News

      Read more about:

      cyclone chennai

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X