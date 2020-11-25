Cyclone Nivar: Check helpline numbers in case of emergency and power cuts in Chennai

Three of family shot dead in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 25: Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 kmph, according to the IMD.

Nivar: TN & Puducherry bracing for the cyclone, lashed by heavy rains and strong winds|Oneindia News

Kancheepuram district administration is evacuating 125 families in Vazhuthalamedu village near Chembarambakkam as water would be released from Chembarambakkam reservoir shortly.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has set up a control room in every zone and one at Ripon Buildings, its headquarters.

Check here:

For corporation

044 25384530

044 25384540

Kodambakkam zone: 9445190210

Valasaravakkam zone: 9445190211

Alandur Zone - 9445190212

Adyar zone - 9445190213

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board

Chennai South I - 9445850434

Chennai South II - 9499050188

Chengalpet - 9444099437

Kancheepuram - 9445858740

Chennai North - 9445850929

Chennai Central - 9445449217

Chennai West - 9445850500

Apart from this, 1913 toll free number can be called in case of any emergency.