Cyclone Nivar: Check helpline numbers in case of emergency and power cuts in Chennai
Chennai, Nov 25: Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 kmph, according to the IMD.
Kancheepuram district administration is evacuating 125 families in Vazhuthalamedu village near Chembarambakkam as water would be released from Chembarambakkam reservoir shortly.
The Greater Chennai Corporation has set up a control room in every zone and one at Ripon Buildings, its headquarters.
Check here:
For corporation
044 25384530
044 25384540
Kodambakkam zone: 9445190210
Valasaravakkam zone: 9445190211
Alandur Zone - 9445190212
Adyar zone - 9445190213
Tamil Nadu Electricity Board
Chennai South I - 9445850434
Chennai South II - 9499050188
Chengalpet - 9444099437
Kancheepuram - 9445858740
Chennai North - 9445850929
Chennai Central - 9445449217
Chennai West - 9445850500
Apart from this, 1913 toll free number can be called in case of any emergency.