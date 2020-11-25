YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Nivar
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Nivar: Check helpline numbers in case of emergency and power cuts in Chennai

    By
    |

    Chennai, Nov 25: Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 kmph, according to the IMD.

    Cyclone Nivar: Check helpline numbers in case of emergency and power cuts in Chennai
    Representational Image

    Kancheepuram district administration is evacuating 125 families in Vazhuthalamedu village near Chembarambakkam as water would be released from Chembarambakkam reservoir shortly.

    The Greater Chennai Corporation has set up a control room in every zone and one at Ripon Buildings, its headquarters.

    Check here:

    For corporation

    044 25384530

    044 25384540

    Kodambakkam zone: 9445190210

    Valasaravakkam zone: 9445190211

    Alandur Zone - 9445190212

    Adyar zone - 9445190213

    Tamil Nadu Electricity Board

    Chennai South I - 9445850434

    Chennai South II - 9499050188

    Chengalpet - 9444099437

    Kancheepuram - 9445858740

    Chennai North - 9445850929

    Chennai Central - 9445449217

    Chennai West - 9445850500

    Apart from this, 1913 toll free number can be called in case of any emergency.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    cyclone chennai

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 12:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X