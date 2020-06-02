Cyclone Nisarga: Please stay indoors for 2 days, Uddhav urges people in coastal areas

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, June 02: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday urged to the people of Mumbai to "stay indoors" ahead of Cyclone Nisarga landfall in the state's coast tomorrow.

"Cyclone Nisarga is at our doorsteps today. By tomorrow afternoon, it will make landfall at Alibag. It will be larger than any cyclone seen in the recent past," Thackeray said while addresing a press conference on cyclone Nisarga.

"The cyclone could be more severe than the ones the state has faced till now... Tomorrow and the day after are crucial in coastal areas... Activities which had resumed (as part of easing of lockdown) will be kept shut there for the next two days, people should remain alert," Thackeray said.

Cyclone Nisarga': Mumbai Police restricts movement of people near beaches

"For all those staying in coastal areas, please stay indoors for two days starting tomorrow. Do not leave your homes," urged Thackeray.

He also said that power supply in some places in the state may have to be cut in case there is heavy rain and if it leads to flooding. CM Uddhav also urged people to avoid unnecessary use of electric equipment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uddhav Thackeray and assured him all possible help from the Centre.

Cyclone Nisarga' is very likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the next 12 hours and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

With cyclone 'Nisarga' set to make landfall on Wednesday, Maharashtra activated its disaster response mechanism, deploying NDRF teams and evacuating people from areas likely to be hit.