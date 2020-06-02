  • search
    Cyclone Nisarga': Mumbai Police restricts movement of people near beaches

    By PTI
    Mumbai, June 02: In view of the threat posed by impending cyclonic storm Nisarga', movement of people along the Mumbai coastline has been prohibited from midnight to Thursday afternoon, the city police said on Tuesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    An order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was being issued, the police said. As per the India Meteorological Department's warning, the city was expected to be severely impacted by the cyclone and there was a "grave danger to human life, health and safety", a statement by city police said.

    "With this order Mumbai police has prohibited any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline where people may gather," it said.

    Those violating the order can face action under IPC section 188 (defying an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), it added.

    The cyclonic storm is expected to hit Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on Wednesday afternoon, as per the IMD.

