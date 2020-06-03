  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near Alibag, will pass through Mumbai-Thane in next 3 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall near Alibag on the Maharashtra coast and the "process" will be completed by about 4 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

    Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near Alibag, will pass through Mumbai-Thane in next 3 hours
    Representational Image
      Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall near Mumbai, coastal Maharashtra on red alert | Oneindia News

      The landfall process started around 12.30 pm. It made landfall about 40 km from Alibaug, 95 km from Mumbai.

      Over 50,000 evacuated in Gujarat, Daman ahead of cyclone

      "The right side of the wall cloud passes through coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly the Raigad district. It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours," the IMD said in a statement. The wind speed of the cyclone is currently 100-110 kilometres per hour, it added.

      "Due to the impact of the gusting winds, many trees and electric poles fell down in Shrivardhan as well as in Alibag," district collector Nidhi Choudhary said.

      She said 13,541 people have been shifted to safer places so far. "We have identified 62 villages in the radius of five kilometres near the coastline (in Raigad) and are taking extra precautions there," the collector said. She appealed to people to stay indoors until Thursday morning for their own safety.

      As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process started around 12.30 pm near Alibaug, 95 kms from Mumbai.

      "The right side of the wall cloud passes through coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly the Raigad district. It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours," the IMD said in a statement.

      Old-timers recall fury of cyclone which hit Mumbai in 1948

      Meanwhile, the collector said the fallen trees and electricity supply poles will be removed in the next few days and replaced with new poles. "Not only the coastal areas in Raigad, but residents of towns like Roha, Tala, Sudhagad, Khalapur, Mangaon, Panvel and Poladpur will also have to remain alert," she said.

      More MUMBAI News

      Read more about:

      cyclone mumbai

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue