Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near Alibag, will pass through Mumbai-Thane in next 3 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 03: Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall near Alibaug on the Maharashtra coast and the "process" will be completed by about 4 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The landfall process started around 12.30 pm. It made landfall about 40 km from Alibaug, 95 km from Mumbai.

"The right side of the wall cloud passes through coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly the Raigad district. It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours," the IMD said in a statement. The wind speed of the cyclone is currently 100-110 kilometres per hour, it added.

"Due to the impact of the gusting winds, many trees and electric poles fell down in Shrivardhan as well as in Alibaug," district collector Nidhi Choudharysaid.

She said 13,541 people have been shifted to safer places so far. "We have identified 62 villages in the radius of five kilometres near the coastline (in Raigad) and are taking extra precautions there," the collector said. She appealed to people to stay indoors until Thursday morning for their own safety.

Meanwhile, the collector said the fallen trees and electricity supply poles will be removed in the next few days and replaced with new poles. "Not only the coastal areas in Raigad, but residents of towns like Roha, Tala, Sudhagad, Khalapur, Mangaon, Panvel and Poladpur will also have to remain alert," she said.