    Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CMO releases a list of DO's and DONT's to stay safe

    Mumbai, June 03: Cyclone Nisarga, that is the first such storm to threaten Mumbai in over a century, is heading to the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. It is also expected to make landfall at Alibaug, about 100 km from Mumbai, this afternoon.

    Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai on alert; 110 KPH winds, 6 feet waves expected

    The India Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Nisarga intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" this morning. Mumbai, the city that is already the worst-affected by the coronavirus outbreak, its suburbs and neighbouring districts are on high alert.

      Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall near Mumbai, coastal Maharashtra on red alert | Oneindia News

      With this, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday released a list of DO's and DONT's to stay safe.

      Mumbai on tenterhooks as eye diameter of cyclonic storm Nisarga decreases to 65 km

      Dos

      • Loose things outside the house should be tied or moved indoors
      • Seal important documents and jewellery in a plastic bag
      • Regularly inspect battery-operated as well as reserve power systems
      • Pay attention to official instructions on TV and radio
      • Practise actions to be taken in case of emergencies
      • If you do not live in a mud house/hut, choose a part of the house as an emergency shelter and practise how members of the house will use the space during the cyclone
      • Keep an emergency kit ready
      • Stay away from windows. Close some windows and keep some open so the pressure is maintained.
      • Stay at the centre of the room. Stay away from the corners as debris often accumulates in the corners
      • Hide under strong furniture such as a stool or a heavy table or desk, hold it tight
      • Use your hands to protect your head and neck
      • Avoid large roof spaces such as auditoriums or shopping malls
      • If you find an open space and there is enough time, find the right shelter in the nearest pit or pasture
      • Relocate to a predetermined or administration determined location
      • Disconnect power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools
      • Store drinking water in a clean place
      • Help people trapped or injured. Provide first aid if needed
      • Check for air leaks. If you smell gas or hear a leaking sound, immediately open the windows and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report to the gas company
      • Check for damage to electrical equipment. If you notice sparks, exposed wires, or burning smell of rubber, disconnect the main power supply and call the electrician
      • Help those in need of special help like children, physically challenged, elderly, neighbours.

      Don'ts

      • Don't spread or believe in rumours
      • Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone
      • Stay away from damaged buildings
      • Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm
      • Do not allow oil and other flammable substances to spill. Clean immediately

