Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CMO releases a list of DO's and DONT's to stay safe

Mumbai, June 03: Cyclone Nisarga, that is the first such storm to threaten Mumbai in over a century, is heading to the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. It is also expected to make landfall at Alibaug, about 100 km from Mumbai, this afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Nisarga intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" this morning. Mumbai, the city that is already the worst-affected by the coronavirus outbreak, its suburbs and neighbouring districts are on high alert.

With this, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday released a list of DO's and DONT's to stay safe.

Dos

* Loose things outside the house should be tied or moved indoors

*Seal important documents and jewellery in a plastic bag

* Regularly inspect battery-operated as well as reserve power systems

* Pay attention to official instructions on TV and radio

* Practise actions to be taken in case of emergencies

* If you do not live in a mud house/hut, choose a part of the house as an emergency shelter and practise how members of the house will use the space during the cyclone

* Keep an emergency kit ready

* Stay away from windows. Close some windows and keep some open so the pressure is maintained.

* Stay at the centre of the room. Stay away from the corners as debris often accumulates in the corners

* Hide under strong furniture such as a stool or a heavy table or desk, hold it tight

* Use your hands to protect your head and neck

* Avoid large roof spaces such as auditoriums or shopping malls

* If you find an open space and there is enough time, find the right shelter in the nearest pit or pasture

* Relocate to a predetermined or administration determined location

* Disconnect power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools

* Store drinking water in a clean place

* Help people trapped or injured. Provide first aid if needed

* Check for air leaks. If you smell gas or hear a leaking sound, immediately open the windows and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report to the gas company

* Check for damage to electrical equipment. If you notice sparks, exposed wires, or burning smell of rubber, disconnect the main power supply and call the electrician

* Help those in need of special help like children, physically challenged, elderly, neighbours.

Don'ts

* Don't spread or believe in rumours

* Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone

* Stay away from damaged buildings

* Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm

* Do not allow oil and other flammable substances to spill. Clean immediately