Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Cloud band is engulfing Maharashtra coast

New Delhi, June 03: Cyclone 'Nisarga' will is set to make landfall in north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug around noon on 3 June. It intensified into a cyclonic storm from a deep depression on Tuesday evening, said the India Meteorological Department.

The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said that the deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic Storm, named Nisarga, around noon today. It is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (wind speed 90 – 100 km/hr gusting to 110 km/hr) by the time it makes landfall. "To cross N Mah & adjoining S Guj coast betn Harihareshwar & Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad) a/n 03rd Jun as a SCS with a max sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, which is moving towards the country's western coast and is expected to make landfall near Mumbai on Wednesday. PM Modi has said, "Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast. Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures." The last cyclone to hit Mumbai was cyclonic storm 'Phyan' on November 11, 2009. The number of cyclones and severe cyclones in the Arabian Sea has risen by nearly 32 per cent in the last five years, according to the IMD data. An official has said that NDRF will be evacuating people from coastal areas of about 13 villages and is prepared to carry out the operation while following social distancing norms. High tides were seen at Tithal beach in Valsad district after the cyclone diverted towards Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the second meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the preparedness of states and Central ministries/agencies to deal with the cyclonic storm Nisarga. Five teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Bhatinda to be deployed in Gujarat in view of cyclone Nisarga. Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders, restricting movement along the beach, coasts, promenade due to the cyclone. PM @narendramodi has spoken to CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Gujarat Shri @vijayrupanibjp and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Shri @prafulkpatel regarding the cyclone situation. He assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2020 PM Narendra Modi speaks to the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the cyclone situation, assures all possible central help: PMO Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8 pm today. An order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was being issued, the police said. "With this order Mumbai police has prohibited any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline where people may gather," it said. Those violating the order can face action under IPC section 188 (defying an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), it added. Mumbai receives rainfall as Nisarga approaches western coast of India. Cyclone is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow. Cyclone Nisarga at our doorstep, says Uddhav Thackeray. The Army and the Navy have been kept on standby. NDRF teams have been deployed. Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with us. He has assured us that the Centre is with us," he says. "Prime Minister Modi called us too and has assured full support of the Centre," says Thackeray. Thackeray has said that power supply in some places in the state may have to be cut in case there is heavy rain and if it leads to flooding. Indian aviation regulator DGCA issued a circular to airlines and pilots on Tuesday, reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat. #CycloneNisarga | During A #Cyclone Warning :: Remember - DON'T PANIC!#Gujarat #Maharashtra #Alibaug #Surat #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/jnX0N86952 — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) June 2, 2020 The NDMA has an important reminder for the people: "Don't panic." #CycloneNisarga | During A #Cyclone Warning :: Keep your documents at higher places!#Gujarat #Maharashtra #Alibaug #Surat #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/dxw7Cr9n8V — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) June 2, 2020 The NDMA warning Due to the severe cyclonic storm that currently moving towards the country’s western coasts, IndiGo has cancelled 17 flights to and from Mumbai for June 3. IndiGo will only operate three flights from Mumbai on June 3: -6E 495 Mumbai- Chandigarh -6E 6179 Mumbai - Ranchi -6E 5373 Mumbai - Patna We need to evacuate around 21,000 people who live along the coastline. We've made arrangements for hand washing, sanitisers, masks & social distancing will be maintained at the evacuation shelters: Kailash Shinde, Palghar Dist Collector, Maharashtra Cyclonic storm Nisarga over the eastcentral Arabian Sea has moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph in the past 6 hours, and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today over eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 16.3°N and longitude 71.3°E, about 280 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 350 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 300 km south-southwest of Alibagh (Maharashtra) and 560 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat). It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibagh (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of June 3 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. The BMC issues a reminder to the people, asking them to carry a hammer if they are going to drive to work.