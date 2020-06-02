Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Ships off Mumbai coast; IMD flags signal number 5
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, June 03: Cyclone 'Nisarga' will is set to make landfall in north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug around noon on 3 June. It intensified into a cyclonic storm from a deep depression on Tuesday evening, said the India Meteorological Department.
The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
10:16 AM, 3 Jun
As cyclone Nisarg was set to bring in stormy wind and rains, big cargo vessels, offshore supply vessels of ONGC besides other vessels cleared off Mumbai coast as twin ports -- Mumbai port trust ( MbPT) and JNPT -- issued cyclone alerts and orders, following IMD flagging signal number 5 -- port will experience severe weather.
10:15 AM, 3 Jun
Town planning authority MMRDA said nearly 150 patients at its Covid facility in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai have been shifted to another location as a precaution in the wake of the cyclone.
10:15 AM, 3 Jun
Ratnagiri recorded 55kmph at 8.30am. Squally wind, speed reaching 55-65kmph gusting to 75kmph prevails along and off Konkan coast. It'll gradually increase becoming 100-110kmph gusting to 120kmph in the afternoon during landfall time: IMD
10:15 AM, 3 Jun
Central Railway has rescheduled, diverted & regulated some trains from Mumbai due to cyclone
10:14 AM, 3 Jun
DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.
Around 15,00 evacuated citizens safely staying in a shelter in Thal, Alibaug, Raigarh: NDRF (National Disaster Response Force).
9:01 AM, 3 Jun
Wind conditions will further increase upto 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph as conditions are favorable for intensification. The higher Sea surface temperature and low vertical wind shear favored the intensification of severe cyclonic circulation.
9:01 AM, 3 Jun
Eye diameter is about 65 km as observed through Radar. thus the diameter has decrease during past 01 hour indicating intensification of system. hence wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.
WATCH Maharashtra: Strong winds and rain hit North Ratnagiri area.
8:30 AM, 3 Jun
Karnataka, Marathwada to get light rainfall due to Cyclone Nisarga
8:30 AM, 3 Jun
Navi Mumbai Police issue advisory asking people to stay indoors between 9 am to 6 pm
8:30 AM, 3 Jun
Cloud band is engulfing Maharashtra coast. Rainfall will gradually increase over Maharashtra coast
8:14 AM, 3 Jun
NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams loading up at Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh (Pic 1) & then unloading at Mumbai, Maharashtra early morning today after arriving for Nisarga Cyclone duty: NDRF
NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams loading up at Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh (Pic 1) & then unloading at Mumbai, Maharashtra early morning today after arriving for Nisarga Cyclone duty: NDRF
8:13 AM, 3 Jun
Nisarg aCyclone intensified into severe cyclonic storm&lay centred at 0530 hrs over eastcentral Arabian Sea about 165km southwest of Alibag & 215km south of Mumbai.Heavy rainfalls likely over Coastal K'taka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat next few hrs: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Min of Earth Sciences
8:13 AM, 3 Jun
People are advised to remain indoors but mobilise evacuation from low lying areas. I advise fishermen to suspend operations¬ venture into Eastcentral&Northeast Arabian Sea&along&off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coast: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Min of Earth Sciences
People are advised to remain indoors but mobilise evacuation from low lying areas. I advise fishermen to suspend operations¬ venture into Eastcentral&Northeast Arabian Sea&along&off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coast: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Min of Earth Sciences
8:01 AM, 3 Jun
20 teams of NDRF deployed in Maharashtra as Cyclone Nisarga nears
8:01 AM, 3 Jun
Similarly, special trains from Patna, Varanasi, and Thiruvananthapuram, which were scheduled to reach during the daytime were regulated and will now arrive in Mumbai behind schedule.
8:01 AM, 3 Jun
The timings of 02542 LTT-Gorakhpur, 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram, 01061 LTT-Darbhanga, 01071 LTT-Varanasi, 01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special trains which were scheduled to leave Mumbai area during daytime were changed to night, according to the Central Railways.
8:01 AM, 3 Jun
5 trains that were to depart from Mumbai Terminal have been rescheduled, while 2 trains that were scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Terminal to be suitably regulated and one train has been diverted: Indian Railways. #CycloneNisargapic.twitter.com/3on8GoX33i
Considering the impending threat posed by Cyclone Nisarga, which is likely to hit Mumbai on June 3, the Central Railways rescheduled eight trains which were supposed to arrive or depart from the state capital on Wednesday.
7:55 AM, 3 Jun
The cyclone has been named 'Nisarga'. The name has been proposed by Bangladesh, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.
11:43 PM, 2 Jun
5 NDRF teams each from Bathinda & Vijaywada airlifted successfully for joining ongoing operations vis-a-vis Cyclone Nisarga in Gujarat & Maharashtra respectively. 5 teams for Gujarat already landed in Surat. 5 teams for Maharashtra airborne: NDRF Director General SN Pradhan
5 NDRF teams each from Bathinda & Vijaywada airlifted successfully for joining ongoing operations vis-a-vis Cyclone Nisarga in Gujarat & Maharashtra respectively. 5 teams for Gujarat already landed in Surat. 5 teams for Maharashtra airborne: NDRF Director General SN Pradhan
11:29 PM, 2 Jun
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be operating only 12 arrival flights on June 3. The flights will be operated by 4 airlines which include Air Asia India, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet to 10 sectors: GVK Mumbai International Airport
11:20 PM, 2 Jun
The BMC issues a reminder to the people, asking them to carry a hammer if they are going to drive to work.
10:43 PM, 2 Jun
It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibagh (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of June 3 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.
10:43 PM, 2 Jun
Cyclonic storm Nisarga over the eastcentral Arabian Sea has moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph in the past 6 hours, and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today over eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 16.3°N and longitude 71.3°E, about 280 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 350 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 300 km south-southwest of Alibagh (Maharashtra) and 560 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat).
10:05 PM, 2 Jun
We need to evacuate around 21,000 people who live along the coastline. We've made arrangements for hand washing, sanitisers, masks & social distancing will be maintained at the evacuation shelters: Kailash Shinde, Palghar Dist Collector, Maharashtra
10:04 PM, 2 Jun
Due to the severe cyclonic storm that currently moving towards the country’s western coasts, IndiGo has cancelled 17 flights to and from Mumbai for June 3. IndiGo will only operate three flights from Mumbai on June 3:
-6E 495 Mumbai- Chandigarh
-6E 6179 Mumbai - Ranchi
-6E 5373 Mumbai - Patna
5:51 PM, 2 Jun
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said that the deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic Storm, named Nisarga, around noon today.
5:51 PM, 2 Jun
It is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (wind speed 90 – 100 km/hr gusting to 110 km/hr) by the time it makes landfall.
5:53 PM, 2 Jun
"To cross N Mah & adjoining S Guj coast betn Harihareshwar & Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad) a/n 03rd Jun as a SCS with a max sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar tweeted.
6:09 PM, 2 Jun
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, which is moving towards the country's western coast and is expected to make landfall near Mumbai on Wednesday.
6:09 PM, 2 Jun
PM Modi has said, "Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast. Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures."
6:26 PM, 2 Jun
The last cyclone to hit Mumbai was cyclonic storm 'Phyan' on November 11, 2009.
6:42 PM, 2 Jun
The number of cyclones and severe cyclones in the Arabian Sea has risen by nearly 32 per cent in the last five years, according to the IMD data.
6:44 PM, 2 Jun
An official has said that NDRF will be evacuating people from coastal areas of about 13 villages and is prepared to carry out the operation while following social distancing norms.
6:51 PM, 2 Jun
High tides were seen at Tithal beach in Valsad district after the cyclone diverted towards Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon.
6:57 PM, 2 Jun
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the second meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the preparedness of states and Central ministries/agencies to deal with the cyclonic storm Nisarga.
7:09 PM, 2 Jun
Five teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Bhatinda to be deployed in Gujarat in view of cyclone Nisarga.
7:13 PM, 2 Jun
Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders, restricting movement along the beach, coasts, promenade due to the cyclone.
7:14 PM, 2 Jun
PM Narendra Modi speaks to the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the cyclone situation, assures all possible central help: PMO
PM Narendra Modi speaks to the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the cyclone situation, assures all possible central help: PMO
7:37 PM, 2 Jun
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8 pm today.
7:50 PM, 2 Jun
An order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was being issued, the police said.
7:50 PM, 2 Jun
"With this order Mumbai police has prohibited any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline where people may gather," it said.
7:51 PM, 2 Jun
Those violating the order can face action under IPC section 188 (defying an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), it added.
8:02 PM, 2 Jun
Mumbai receives rainfall as Nisarga approaches western coast of India. Cyclone is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow.
8:08 PM, 2 Jun
Cyclone Nisarga at our doorstep, says Uddhav Thackeray.
8:09 PM, 2 Jun
The Army and the Navy have been kept on standby. NDRF teams have been deployed. Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with us. He has assured us that the Centre is with us," he says.
8:09 PM, 2 Jun
"Prime Minister Modi called us too and has assured full support of the Centre," says Thackeray.
8:21 PM, 2 Jun
Thackeray has said that power supply in some places in the state may have to be cut in case there is heavy rain and if it leads to flooding.
8:27 PM, 2 Jun
Indian aviation regulator DGCA issued a circular to airlines and pilots on Tuesday, reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
10:05 PM, 2 Jun
We need to evacuate around 21,000 people who live along the coastline. We've made arrangements for hand washing, sanitisers, masks & social distancing will be maintained at the evacuation shelters: Kailash Shinde, Palghar Dist Collector, Maharashtra
10:43 PM, 2 Jun
10:43 PM, 2 Jun
11:20 PM, 2 Jun
The BMC issues a reminder to the people, asking them to carry a hammer if they are going to drive to work.
