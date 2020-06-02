Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Ships off Mumbai coast; IMD flags signal number 5

  • search
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: Cyclone 'Nisarga' will is set to make landfall in north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug around noon on 3 June. It intensified into a cyclonic storm from a deep depression on Tuesday evening, said the India Meteorological Department.

    Image credit: PTI
    Image credit: PTI

    The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

    Catch live updates on Cyclone Nisarga here

    10:16 AM, 3 Jun
    As cyclone Nisarg was set to bring in stormy wind and rains, big cargo vessels, offshore supply vessels of ONGC besides other vessels cleared off Mumbai coast as twin ports -- Mumbai port trust ( MbPT) and JNPT -- issued cyclone alerts and orders, following IMD flagging signal number 5 -- port will experience severe weather.
    10:15 AM, 3 Jun
    Town planning authority MMRDA said nearly 150 patients at its Covid facility in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai have been shifted to another location as a precaution in the wake of the cyclone.
    10:15 AM, 3 Jun
    Ratnagiri recorded 55kmph at 8.30am. Squally wind, speed reaching 55-65kmph gusting to 75kmph prevails along and off Konkan coast. It'll gradually increase becoming 100-110kmph gusting to 120kmph in the afternoon during landfall time: IMD
    10:15 AM, 3 Jun
    Central Railway has rescheduled, diverted & regulated some trains from Mumbai due to cyclone
    10:14 AM, 3 Jun
    DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga
    9:44 AM, 3 Jun
    Mumbai: Cyclone Nisarga has intensified further, eye diameter has decreased to about 65 km during the past hour
    9:21 AM, 3 Jun
    "This year feels relentless," actor Priyanka Chopra said urging Mumbai residents to take precautionary measures in view of Cyclone Nisarga.
    9:02 AM, 3 Jun
    Around 15,00 evacuated citizens safely staying in a shelter in Thal, Alibaug, Raigarh: NDRF (National Disaster Response Force).
    9:01 AM, 3 Jun
    Wind conditions will further increase upto 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph as conditions are favorable for intensification. The higher Sea surface temperature and low vertical wind shear favored the intensification of severe cyclonic circulation.
    9:01 AM, 3 Jun
    Eye diameter is about 65 km as observed through Radar. thus the diameter has decrease during past 01 hour indicating intensification of system. hence wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.
    8:47 AM, 3 Jun
    Evacuation process conducted by NDRF teams in Daman: National Disaster Response Force
    8:33 AM, 3 Jun
    WATCH Maharashtra: Strong winds and rain hit North Ratnagiri area.
    8:30 AM, 3 Jun
    Karnataka, Marathwada to get light rainfall due to Cyclone Nisarga
    8:30 AM, 3 Jun
    Navi Mumbai Police issue advisory asking people to stay indoors between 9 am to 6 pm
    8:30 AM, 3 Jun
    Cloud band is engulfing Maharashtra coast. Rainfall will gradually increase over Maharashtra coast
    8:14 AM, 3 Jun
    NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams loading up at Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh (Pic 1) & then unloading at Mumbai, Maharashtra early morning today after arriving for Nisarga Cyclone duty: NDRF
    8:13 AM, 3 Jun
    Nisarg aCyclone intensified into severe cyclonic storm&lay centred at 0530 hrs over eastcentral Arabian Sea about 165km southwest of Alibag & 215km south of Mumbai.Heavy rainfalls likely over Coastal K'taka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat next few hrs: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Min of Earth Sciences
    8:13 AM, 3 Jun
    People are advised to remain indoors but mobilise evacuation from low lying areas. I advise fishermen to suspend operations¬ venture into Eastcentral&Northeast Arabian Sea&along&off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coast: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Min of Earth Sciences
    8:01 AM, 3 Jun
    20 teams of NDRF deployed in Maharashtra as Cyclone Nisarga nears
    8:01 AM, 3 Jun
    Similarly, special trains from Patna, Varanasi, and Thiruvananthapuram, which were scheduled to reach during the daytime were regulated and will now arrive in Mumbai behind schedule.
    8:01 AM, 3 Jun
    The timings of 02542 LTT-Gorakhpur, 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram, 01061 LTT-Darbhanga, 01071 LTT-Varanasi, 01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special trains which were scheduled to leave Mumbai area during daytime were changed to night, according to the Central Railways.
    8:01 AM, 3 Jun
    Considering the impending threat posed by Cyclone Nisarga, which is likely to hit Mumbai on June 3, the Central Railways rescheduled eight trains which were supposed to arrive or depart from the state capital on Wednesday.
    7:55 AM, 3 Jun
    The cyclone has been named 'Nisarga'. The name has been proposed by Bangladesh, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.
    11:43 PM, 2 Jun
    5 NDRF teams each from Bathinda & Vijaywada airlifted successfully for joining ongoing operations vis-a-vis Cyclone Nisarga in Gujarat & Maharashtra respectively. 5 teams for Gujarat already landed in Surat. 5 teams for Maharashtra airborne: NDRF Director General SN Pradhan
    11:29 PM, 2 Jun
    Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be operating only 12 arrival flights on June 3. The flights will be operated by 4 airlines which include Air Asia India, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet to 10 sectors: GVK Mumbai International Airport
    11:20 PM, 2 Jun
    The BMC issues a reminder to the people, asking them to carry a hammer if they are going to drive to work.
    10:43 PM, 2 Jun
    It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibagh (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of June 3 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.
    10:43 PM, 2 Jun
    Cyclonic storm Nisarga over the eastcentral Arabian Sea has moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph in the past 6 hours, and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today over eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 16.3°N and longitude 71.3°E, about 280 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 350 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 300 km south-southwest of Alibagh (Maharashtra) and 560 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat).
    10:05 PM, 2 Jun
    We need to evacuate around 21,000 people who live along the coastline. We've made arrangements for hand washing, sanitisers, masks & social distancing will be maintained at the evacuation shelters: Kailash Shinde, Palghar Dist Collector, Maharashtra
    10:04 PM, 2 Jun
    Due to the severe cyclonic storm that currently moving towards the country’s western coasts, IndiGo has cancelled 17 flights to and from Mumbai for June 3. IndiGo will only operate three flights from Mumbai on June 3: -6E 495 Mumbai- Chandigarh -6E 6179 Mumbai - Ranchi -6E 5373 Mumbai - Patna
