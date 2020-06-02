Cyclone Nisarga updates: Storm moves closer to Maharashtra coast, CM asks people to stay alert

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 02: Cyclone 'Nisarga' will make landfall along the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday with wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, besides heavy rainfall and storm and storm surges of 1-2 metres in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state, said the Home Ministry in a statement on Tuesday.

The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

