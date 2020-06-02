Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Stay indoors for 2 days, urges CM Thackeray

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 02: Cyclone "Nisarga" is very likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the next 12 hours and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday.

"At the time of landfall, wind speed is expected to be 100kmph. Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule and Nandurbar, Nashik expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow," said IMD Pune's Dr Anupam Kashyapi.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams to Mumbai and its suburban areas.

