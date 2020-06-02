Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Mumbai Police restricts movement of people near beaches

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 02: Cyclone "Nisarga" is very likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the next 12 hours and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday.

"At the time of landfall, wind speed is expected to be 100kmph. Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule and Nandurbar, Nashik expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow," said IMD Pune's Dr Anupam Kashyapi.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams to Mumbai and its suburban areas.

Those violating the order can face action under IPC section 188 (defying an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), it added. "With this order Mumbai police has prohibited any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline where people may gather," it said. An order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was being issued, the police said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8 pm today. PM @narendramodi has spoken to CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Gujarat Shri @vijayrupanibjp and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Shri @prafulkpatel regarding the cyclone situation. He assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2020 PM Narendra Modi speaks to the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the cyclone situation, assures all possible central help: PMO Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders, restricting movement along the beach, coasts, promenade due to the cyclone. Five teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Bhatinda to be deployed in Gujarat in view of cyclone Nisarga. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the second meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the preparedness of states and Central ministries/agencies to deal with the cyclonic storm Nisarga. High tides were seen at Tithal beach in Valsad district after the cyclone diverted towards Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon. An official has said that NDRF will be evacuating people from coastal areas of about 13 villages and is prepared to carry out the operation while following social distancing norms. The number of cyclones and severe cyclones in the Arabian Sea has risen by nearly 32 per cent in the last five years, according to the IMD data. The last cyclone to hit Mumbai was cyclonic storm 'Phyan' on November 11, 2009. PM Modi has said, "Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast. Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures." Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, which is moving towards the country's western coast and is expected to make landfall near Mumbai on Wednesday. 