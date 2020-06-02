Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Mumbai Police restricts movement of people near beaches
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, June 02: Cyclone "Nisarga" is very likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the next 12 hours and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday.
"At the time of landfall, wind speed is expected to be 100kmph. Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule and Nandurbar, Nashik expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow," said IMD Pune's Dr Anupam Kashyapi.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams to Mumbai and its suburban areas.
Catch live updates on Cyclone Nisarga here
Newest FirstOldest First
7:51 PM, 2 Jun
Those violating the order can face action under IPC section 188 (defying an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), it added.
7:50 PM, 2 Jun
"With this order Mumbai police has prohibited any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline where people may gather," it said.
7:50 PM, 2 Jun
An order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was being issued, the police said.
7:37 PM, 2 Jun
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8 pm today.
7:14 PM, 2 Jun
PM @narendramodi has spoken to CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Gujarat Shri @vijayrupanibjp and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Shri @prafulkpatel regarding the cyclone situation. He assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre.
PM Narendra Modi speaks to the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the cyclone situation, assures all possible central help: PMO
7:13 PM, 2 Jun
Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders, restricting movement along the beach, coasts, promenade due to the cyclone.
7:09 PM, 2 Jun
Five teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Bhatinda to be deployed in Gujarat in view of cyclone Nisarga.
6:57 PM, 2 Jun
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the second meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the preparedness of states and Central ministries/agencies to deal with the cyclonic storm Nisarga.
6:51 PM, 2 Jun
High tides were seen at Tithal beach in Valsad district after the cyclone diverted towards Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon.
6:44 PM, 2 Jun
An official has said that NDRF will be evacuating people from coastal areas of about 13 villages and is prepared to carry out the operation while following social distancing norms.
6:42 PM, 2 Jun
The number of cyclones and severe cyclones in the Arabian Sea has risen by nearly 32 per cent in the last five years, according to the IMD data.
6:26 PM, 2 Jun
The last cyclone to hit Mumbai was cyclonic storm 'Phyan' on November 11, 2009.
6:09 PM, 2 Jun
PM Modi has said, "Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast. Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures."
6:09 PM, 2 Jun
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, which is moving towards the country's western coast and is expected to make landfall near Mumbai on Wednesday.
5:53 PM, 2 Jun
"To cross N Mah & adjoining S Guj coast betn Harihareshwar & Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad) a/n 03rd Jun as a SCS with a max sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar tweeted.
5:51 PM, 2 Jun
It is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (wind speed 90 – 100 km/hr gusting to 110 km/hr) by the time it makes landfall.
5:51 PM, 2 Jun
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said that the deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic Storm, named Nisarga, around noon today.
5:51 PM, 2 Jun
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said that the deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic Storm, named Nisarga, around noon today.
5:51 PM, 2 Jun
It is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (wind speed 90 – 100 km/hr gusting to 110 km/hr) by the time it makes landfall.
5:53 PM, 2 Jun
"To cross N Mah & adjoining S Guj coast betn Harihareshwar & Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad) a/n 03rd Jun as a SCS with a max sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar tweeted.
6:09 PM, 2 Jun
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, which is moving towards the country's western coast and is expected to make landfall near Mumbai on Wednesday.
6:09 PM, 2 Jun
PM Modi has said, "Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast. Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures."
6:26 PM, 2 Jun
The last cyclone to hit Mumbai was cyclonic storm 'Phyan' on November 11, 2009.
6:42 PM, 2 Jun
The number of cyclones and severe cyclones in the Arabian Sea has risen by nearly 32 per cent in the last five years, according to the IMD data.
6:44 PM, 2 Jun
An official has said that NDRF will be evacuating people from coastal areas of about 13 villages and is prepared to carry out the operation while following social distancing norms.
6:51 PM, 2 Jun
High tides were seen at Tithal beach in Valsad district after the cyclone diverted towards Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon.
6:57 PM, 2 Jun
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the second meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the preparedness of states and Central ministries/agencies to deal with the cyclonic storm Nisarga.
7:09 PM, 2 Jun
Five teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Bhatinda to be deployed in Gujarat in view of cyclone Nisarga.
7:13 PM, 2 Jun
Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders, restricting movement along the beach, coasts, promenade due to the cyclone.
7:14 PM, 2 Jun
PM @narendramodi has spoken to CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Gujarat Shri @vijayrupanibjp and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Shri @prafulkpatel regarding the cyclone situation. He assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre.
PM Narendra Modi speaks to the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the cyclone situation, assures all possible central help: PMO
7:37 PM, 2 Jun
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8 pm today.
7:50 PM, 2 Jun
An order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was being issued, the police said.
7:50 PM, 2 Jun
"With this order Mumbai police has prohibited any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline where people may gather," it said.
7:51 PM, 2 Jun
Those violating the order can face action under IPC section 188 (defying an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), it added.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more