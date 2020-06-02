  • search
    Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Mumbai Police restricts movement of people near beaches

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 02: Cyclone "Nisarga" is very likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the next 12 hours and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday.

    Image credit: PTI
    Image credit: PTI

    "At the time of landfall, wind speed is expected to be 100kmph. Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule and Nandurbar, Nashik expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow," said IMD Pune's Dr Anupam Kashyapi.

    The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams to Mumbai and its suburban areas.

    Catch live updates on Cyclone Nisarga here

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:51 PM, 2 Jun
    Those violating the order can face action under IPC section 188 (defying an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), it added.
    7:50 PM, 2 Jun
    "With this order Mumbai police has prohibited any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline where people may gather," it said.
    7:50 PM, 2 Jun
    An order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was being issued, the police said.
    7:37 PM, 2 Jun
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8 pm today.
    7:14 PM, 2 Jun
    PM Narendra Modi speaks to the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the cyclone situation, assures all possible central help: PMO
    7:13 PM, 2 Jun
    Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders, restricting movement along the beach, coasts, promenade due to the cyclone.
    7:09 PM, 2 Jun
    Five teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Bhatinda to be deployed in Gujarat in view of cyclone Nisarga.
    6:57 PM, 2 Jun
    Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the second meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the preparedness of states and Central ministries/agencies to deal with the cyclonic storm Nisarga.
    6:51 PM, 2 Jun
    High tides were seen at Tithal beach in Valsad district after the cyclone diverted towards Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon.
    6:44 PM, 2 Jun
    An official has said that NDRF will be evacuating people from coastal areas of about 13 villages and is prepared to carry out the operation while following social distancing norms.
    6:42 PM, 2 Jun
    The number of cyclones and severe cyclones in the Arabian Sea has risen by nearly 32 per cent in the last five years, according to the IMD data.
    6:26 PM, 2 Jun
    The last cyclone to hit Mumbai was cyclonic storm 'Phyan' on November 11, 2009.
    6:09 PM, 2 Jun
    PM Modi has said, "Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast. Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures."
    6:09 PM, 2 Jun
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, which is moving towards the country's western coast and is expected to make landfall near Mumbai on Wednesday.
    5:53 PM, 2 Jun
    "To cross N Mah & adjoining S Guj coast betn Harihareshwar & Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad) a/n 03rd Jun as a SCS with a max sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar tweeted.
    5:51 PM, 2 Jun
    It is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (wind speed 90 – 100 km/hr gusting to 110 km/hr) by the time it makes landfall.
    5:51 PM, 2 Jun
    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said that the deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic Storm, named Nisarga, around noon today.

